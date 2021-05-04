1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

NASDAQ:FCCY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. 1,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.