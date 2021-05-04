$19.78 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report $19.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $16.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $94.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.49 million to $95.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $114.97 million, with estimates ranging from $110.48 million to $118.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 266,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,742. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $60.72.

In other news, President David R. Bailey sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $266,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 3,700 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,570. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

