$18.64 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce sales of $18.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.50 million and the highest is $18.78 million. eGain posted sales of $18.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $76.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $77.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $88.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. eGain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $296.89 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Strs Ohio grew its stake in eGain by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in eGain by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in eGain by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

