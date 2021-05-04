$168.97 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report sales of $168.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.50 million and the highest is $169.90 million. MongoDB reported sales of $130.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $758.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $764.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $965.86 million, with estimates ranging from $917.91 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.06.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $283.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $153.61 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.90.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,081,491.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,720 shares of company stock worth $103,286,078 in the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $1,964,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

