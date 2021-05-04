$155.79 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to report sales of $155.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.08 million. BRP Group reported sales of $54.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $519.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $503.78 million to $533.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $700.89 million, with estimates ranging from $607.27 million to $739.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

BRP stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

