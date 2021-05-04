15,000 Shares in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $134.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

