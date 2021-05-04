$100.37 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to report sales of $100.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.51 million to $101.00 million. Workiva posted sales of $85.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $410.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.01 million to $410.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $475.20 million, with estimates ranging from $465.05 million to $489.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $93.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

WK stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.96. 239,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Workiva has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $114.68.

In related news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,163 in the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Workiva by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Workiva by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

