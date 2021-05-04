$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

SC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,524. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

