$1.36 EPS Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.41. Consolidated Edison posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 197,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,772,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.75. 1,516,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,701. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

