$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Visa posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock worth $29,838,958 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,878,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.57. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $173.82 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $453.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

