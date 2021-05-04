$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.94. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.66. 348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $59.59 and a 52-week high of $113.13.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

