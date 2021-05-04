-$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.98) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Zogenix reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,880. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $982.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

