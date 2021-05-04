$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. Prologis reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.87. Prologis has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $116.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.