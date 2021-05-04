$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Guess’ posted earnings of ($1.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of GES stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 5,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess’ (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.