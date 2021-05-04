-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.20). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 380%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. 1,751,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,218. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

