$0.47 EPS Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $253,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 878,178 shares of company stock worth $48,410,676. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

