$0.47 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,192. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $59,524,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $58,784,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,228,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 249,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $49.40 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.