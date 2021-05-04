-$0.46 EPS Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.43). New Relic posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 428.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEWR. Oppenheimer cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in New Relic by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in New Relic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 632,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

