$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Cubic posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 441.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUB. William Blair cut shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Shares of Cubic stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $74.82. 1,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,056. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.46 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $78.13.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

