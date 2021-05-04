$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.37. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. 17,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. CommScope has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

