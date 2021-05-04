$0.19 EPS Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 117,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. 60,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

