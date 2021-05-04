-$0.11 EPS Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 140.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

HRTG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,686. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $254.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after buying an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 546,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 552,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 535,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

