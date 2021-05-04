$0.04 EPS Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Casa Systems posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

