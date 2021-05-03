ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZIXI. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.70.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $450.19 million, a P/E ratio of -25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. ZIX has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ZIX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ZIX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ZIX by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZIX by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

