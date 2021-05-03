Zillow Group (ZG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Zillow Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zillow Group stock opened at $133.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

