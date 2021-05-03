Zilliqa 1-Day Volume Tops $135.89 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $135.89 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00071362 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003066 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,531,176,299 coins and its circulating supply is 11,239,709,146 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

