Zilla (ZLA) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $523,845.34 and $9,751.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilla has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00073049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.44 or 0.00890569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,119.29 or 0.10760610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00100222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047401 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

