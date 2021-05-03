Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Zendesk also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.74-0.78 EPS.

ZEN stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.15. 2,576,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,593. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.09 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $70.05 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.47.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $230,934.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

