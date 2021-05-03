Zealium Trading Up 10% Over Last Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $67,229.44 and approximately $17.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014923 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00017103 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.56 or 0.01183969 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,254,290 coins and its circulating supply is 16,254,290 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.