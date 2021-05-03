ZB Token Market Capitalization Tops $257.19 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. ZB Token has a market cap of $257.19 million and $21.01 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00071810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $516.04 or 0.00891598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,648.22 or 0.09758815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00099707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046680 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.