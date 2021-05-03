Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

RCKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

RCKT opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after buying an additional 1,199,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after buying an additional 1,120,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after buying an additional 258,647 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $7,061,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

