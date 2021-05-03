Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $762.22 million, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 583.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.