Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Buy

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the subject of several other reports. DNB Markets downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of CABGY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 68,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.87. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

