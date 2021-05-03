Zacks Investment Research Lowers Linde (NYSE:LIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.81.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $285.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $292.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

