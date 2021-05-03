Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) to Hold

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $99.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical for the first quarter have been increasing over the past month. The company is benefiting from synergies of the Axiall acquisition. The buyout has diversified its product portfolio and geographical operations. Further, the company is seeing favorable demand trends for polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin. Strong demand in the polyethylene business is likely to continue, especially in food packaging. Also, rising housing starts in the United States augur well for its downstream vinyl products business and domestic demand for PVC. The company should also benefit from its capacity expansion projects. However, it faces headwinds from higher feedstock costs. Its operations are also exposed to maintenance outages. The Olefins unit also faces headwinds from new capacity additions.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.56.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

