Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

