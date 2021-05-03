Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

OptiNose stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in OptiNose by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OptiNose by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

