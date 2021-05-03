Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is an investment company. It engages in the operation of lifestyle department stores. The company’s activities also include retailing business, property development and property investment. It operates primarily in the Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China geographical segments. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Get Lifestyle International alerts:

OTCMKTS:LFSYY opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Lifestyle International has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifestyle International (LFSYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.