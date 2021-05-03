Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $948.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 101.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

