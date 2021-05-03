Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMDI. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Titan Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,932. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $178.53 million, a PE ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

