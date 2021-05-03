Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.25. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

SWN stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

