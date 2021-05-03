Zacks: Brokerages Expect Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Romeo Power’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Romeo Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Romeo Power.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million.

RMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Financial Group downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Romeo Power stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. Romeo Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,281,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,661,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,996,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 321,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Romeo Power (RMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.