Zacks: Brokerages Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.76 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $15.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $19.56. 8,428,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,803,423. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 80,969 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Halliburton by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,229 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.