Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,008. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

