Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce sales of $114.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.90 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $94.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $493.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.48 million to $495.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $585.89 million, with estimates ranging from $578.62 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,438 shares of company stock valued at $967,605. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 223.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 29.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

