Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to post $54.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.40 million and the lowest is $54.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $238.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.20 million to $240.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $271.53 million, with estimates ranging from $266.60 million to $275.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paya stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 63,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 134.14 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59. Paya has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

