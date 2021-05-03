Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $829.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report $829.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $803.12 million and the highest is $869.70 million. Maximus reported sales of $818.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Maximus’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Maximus by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.47. 5,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,141. Maximus has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

