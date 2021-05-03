Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $654.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report sales of $654.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $652.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $657.10 million. Lazard reported sales of $542.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

LAZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after buying an additional 1,074,081 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,742,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,844. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $46.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

