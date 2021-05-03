Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. AXT posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 1,609.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,246. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $415.53 million, a P/E ratio of -328.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

