Zacks: Analysts Expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE WMC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 892,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a current ratio of 492.20. The company has a market capitalization of $194.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 428,535 shares during the period. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

